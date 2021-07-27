What Music Managers Need to Know in 2021

It’s no small fact that the world is changing. This last year, every aspect of our daily lives was flipped upside down. We see an upheaval in the foundation of the way we live, and many industries have struggled through the pandemic to survive. The entertainment industry has suffered dramatically without boosting live events and shows, with artists and crews finding themselves with little to no work. Unsurprisingly, much of the industry’s efforts have taken a digital format. Many artists, particularly artists in the electronic medium, have taken advantage of social media and marketing tools to fortify the industry in a changing global marketplace.

When streaming hit the market, the industry was in shambles. There was no precedent for this new market after the industry’s collapse brought on by file sharing and piracy. Now, we’re seeing managers like Mark Gillespie start to ask how we can make sure we are prepared for a post-streaming world? Let’s look at some of the things that Music Managers should be thinking about in 2021.

Know Where to Reach Your Audience

With so many community spaces appearing online, it can be hard to determine where to focus your efforts. Of course, it’s essential as a music manager to make sure your artists are present on all platforms, but depending on who listens to their music, you might want to focus on different social engines.

Instagram and TikTok are powerful platforms for young audiences. Particularly for musicians, TikTok is a fantastic way to get your music heard and spread amongst a ton of people all at once. In addition, Instagram remains a reliable advertising platform, and most short video formats translate well to Instagram.

Make Connections With Venues

Live events are coming, and they’re coming fast. With COVID relief money flowing to many independent venues, now is the time to be making relationships with booking agents at clubs and halls you want your artists performing in. Right now, this is a profitable market. There is a massive demand for performing arts, and in tandem with fortified social media marketing, it’s a ripe opportunity to get new artists heard.

Have Multiple Outlets

Creative industries are becoming less and less defined. Creative content is the driving force of many influencers, and it often utilizes multiple forms of media such as audio, video, photography, and even set design. Having your eye on opportunities in film production, record producing, and independent labels will strengthen your name as a manager and widen your roster. This will also increase the potential for collaborations between artists you represent.

Invest in Tech!

Music industry giants need to be at the forefront of the investing market. Putting your name behind companies you are passionate about says a lot about you as a manager, but it does a lot more to strengthen the presence of the music industry in tech. This was a large part of why streaming was so devastating in the late ’90s for labels and artists. This was a technological idea that no one knew how to deal with.

Making relationships with tech companies is essential for bringing the music industry back on its feet after decades of recovery. Music managers have a considerable responsibility for pushing their artist’s careers forward, and they are also integral to making an industry that works for the people inside of it.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.