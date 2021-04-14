What Is The Difference Between an Invoice and a Receipt?

When it comes to handling all the accounting for your home or business so many words and phrases get used. This can make things slightly confusing when you are not familiar with all the jargon used.

A common question people have is what the difference is between an invoice and a receipt. They both contain a total amount of products or services so is important to keep both? If not which one should you keep and in what circumstances.

What is an Invoice?

The first step to learning the differences between invoices and receipts is to understand what an invoice is. In “plain talk” an invoice is a bill. It is a document, digital or physical, that itemizes the full amount you owe or someone owes you.

Invoices are important to keep for everyone that is involved in a transaction. It allows you to have itemized record of a sale or purchase. Many companies that send Invoices may not provide itemized receipts.

What is a Receipt?

While a receipt is similar to a receipt in the fact that it shows the total amount you owe, the major difference is that the receipt is proof that you paid the amount owed. An invoice only shows that you were charged that amount.

You should always keep receipts because they are proof of your purchase and show that you paid your debt. It is a good practice to store your receipts with the corresponding invoice so that you can easily compare them.

Just The Tip of the Iceberg

Handling accounting for a small business or even just your finances can be really overwhelming. Understanding invoice vs receipt is just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the knowledge you will need to attain.

Invoice VS Receipt and More

Now you should understand the difference between invoices and receipts and know why they are both important to hold on to. These 2 terms are just the start of all the accounting jargon you will need to learn to handle all the finances for your small business and your home if you do not choose to find a company to help you.

