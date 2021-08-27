Websites 101: How to Improve Your Site’s Performance

Building a website nowadays is not rocket science. But it does require a solid strategy that will ultimately drive your site’s performance.

What is the point of having the Rolls Royce of websites if no one ever gets to enjoy it?

With so much time, energy and money put into creating the perfect website for your brand; you owe it to yourself to give it every opportunity to have the best performance possible and reach as many people on the internet that you can.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a website coder from MIT to improve your website’s performance and build it to standards that will set you up for success.

It all comes down to Search Engine Optimization and ticking off a list of items needed to create excellent SEO performance for your website.

No need to fret, as we are here to guide you with everything you need to know about improving your site’s performance with our website 101 tips and tricks.

Test for Accessibility

In this day in age, it is super important to test for site accessibility. It is a driving force for determining how well your website will perform in search engines. The more accessible the site is, the more SEO will reward you. It is straightforward to test for site accessibility. With the right company, they can provide you with a Java Script to install, creating a widget that automatically scans and updates your content to optimize this.

Understand Your Current Search Ranking

It is also essential to understand where you currently sit regarding your SEO performance as a benchmark for future improvements. You can do this by doing a simple search and seeing how far down the line your website shows up. There is also a range of tools that can help rank your current performance and highlight your opportunities for improvement.

Choose Keywords in your Blogs Wisely

Your website will perform well if the keywords that you use in your website content are relevant to your intended audience. Having a blog that allows you to create SEO-targeted content to boost your website’s performance is a great idea. In these blog posts, you can check off the criteria to ensure SEO-centric by ensuring that you have the proper word count, keyword backlinks, and quality readability. Don’t forget to create your meta title and a description tag as well—the details matter with this.

Audit Your Pages

A great website offers a great user experience. To master this, you will need to understand how users behave on your website. For example, what pages do they spend a long time on? What pages are missed? Are there common patterns that most users on your website follow? Understanding where people go on your website, how they get to your website, and how long they spend on a page are crucial pieces of information that will help you maximize the efficiency of your user experience and, ultimately, your site’s performance.

Keep the Content Simple

While your company may have a lot to say, you want to ensure that your content is easy to read, logically organized, and straightforward. Remember that most people read websites on their smartphones nowadays, so the screen is much smaller, and there is not as much space to put in readable content. This rule also applies to visual content. Ensure that the imagery and video content is shown on your website is compatible and doesn’t slow down the speed a page will load. People get impatient and won’t wait all day, no matter how amazing it may be. Simplicity is key to website performance.

Play into a Voice Search

This aligns with your website’s accessibility to people with all ability levels. Recognizing that not everyone can type or may use their hands, you should optimize your website for a voice search. This means that a user can simply speak to their smartphone to get a result. If you nail this, you will have a high chance of being one of the first relevant websites to show up and get a whole new demographic being driven to your website as a result.

These six tips and tricks are just the beginning of making your website accessible. But all are easy enough for you to do yourself and will pay off with big rewards for your website’s performance in the long run.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.