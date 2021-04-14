The Top 20 Investment Firms In Los Angeles

Scoot over Silicon Valley — here comes Silicon beach. It is no secret that Los Angeles is on the rise when it comes to gaining investor attention and deal volume. From Snapchat to Blizzard Entertainment, Los Angeles is now starting to catch up with its Northern California counterpart in innovation and entrepreneurship. Investors are paying close attention to all of the action.

After all, Los Angeles is a city that is ripe for investment opportunities. One of the factors that make an area such an attractive place for startups to start is the ubiquity of talented professionals. Being one of the most robust economic and social hubs in the United States of America, LA is definitely a magnet for global talent, making it easier for startups to fill their workforce quickly. This tidal wave of movement also makes it more likely for out-of-state or even foreign entrepreneurs to set up shop in the area, the most notable of Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men.

Let’s talk about the two main factors that define a great investment company that allows it to capitalize on a booming startup hub and then give a comprehensive list of the top 20 best investment firms currently operating in the City of Angels.

Portfolio

To be a top investment firm in Los Angeles, the category is, without a doubt, the portfolio. After all, beyond just acuity with a company’s financials, a top investment firm would require real vision on the part of the fund managers.

Let’s take a look at Masayoshi Son of Softbank, for example. He was able to invest a large sum of money in Alibaba, a relatively new e-commerce company coming out of China. He invested even though the founder of the company, Jack Ma, did seem to know what he was talking about at all in the beginning. Mr. Son quickly realized, however, that Jack was a man that was determined to make an impact. He wrote Jack Ma and Alibaba a check, and the company is now one of the largest online retail and wholesale companies in the world.

So as we construct our list, we have to consider companies with true vision, not just standard financial knowledge.

Impact

The quality of a truly great investment firm is not solely dependent on returns of investment and capital gains but also on the impact that the investment could make.

What better example of using than that of the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett. When Mr. Buffett makes his investments, he not only considers them great money-making opportunities but a singular bet on the American economy. Over the years, the investments Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has helped maintain America’s durable competitive advantage and job creation in many industries ranging from finance to candy to underwear.

The List

Now that we have our criteria in place, here is a comprehensive list of the top 20 best investment firms in the greater Los Angeles area.

1. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

2. Haydel Biel & Associates

3. Birch Gold Group

4. Impact Fiduciary

5. Kisin Wealth Management

6. Charles Schwab

7. Robert Hall & Associates

8. Wealtharch Investment Services

9. Wendell Charles Financial

10. Manor Ridge Wealth

11. Fidelity Investments

12. Empress Investment Group

13. Canyon Partners

14. The Wonderful Company

15. Messier 13

16. Tech Coast Angels

17. Oaktree Capital Management

18.TCW

19. Wavemaker Partners

20. CAA Ventures

Hopefully, this list and the criteria that have been used to construct it has been insightful to you, and that it can provide a little bit of inspiration for you whether it is to start a profitable and impactful investment firm yourself or to seek out seed capital from one of these companies. The Stars — as Angelinos would have it, are all perfectly aligned.