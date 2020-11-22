Stocks vs. Properties – Where Should You Invest Your Money?

A plentiful of investors are blinded that aside from investment in the stock market, purchasing real estate properties has become a worthy investment, too. The Stock Market was conventionally known worldwide. Unknowingly, real estate is a pretty good alternative to stocks with offerings that will generate great results.

Everyone has their own valid reasons for investing. Some invest for the sake of their future as retirees, some for education, some for financial independence, and some for add-on income. Meanwhile, a lot of investors’ main goal is simply to grow their wealth and be rich.

Whatever the purpose might be, come up with an investment strategy. Make certain that the investment suits your financial plan and can address immediate or future needs. Regardless of your choice, you must pick the most promising to you while considering risks, opportunities, returns, financial means, investment style, and even goals.

Selecting between the two is very tricky. For instance, there is an assumption that those who invest in the stock market prefer it because of the time factor, whereas, those who approve of real estate purchases have to save a huge amount of cash before diving in. This proves that investing is a personal choice that is solely dependent on an investor’s preference.

Stock Market versus Real Estate – What You Need to Know

Buying stocks deals with procuring a portion of a business organization, or company. Choose between the two ways of producing cash through stocks: dividends or value appreciation.

Buying real estate would mean purchasing a physical asset: property or lot. Investors employing this strategy can soon collect enough rents, giving them a stable monthly/ annual income. Also, through time, the worth would rise. So if the situation is tough and you’re devoid of enough hard cash, refer to your real estate assets to assist you out.

What to consider in making choices?

Although we have established the differences between the two, you might still be confused especially if you’re a newbie investor. We listed the major considerations you have to be aware of as you come up with an investment plan.

Stability If you are anxious about inflation and the market cycles, then the stock market might not be for you. The stock market is defined by its volatility which may lead to major losses or great deals. On the other hand, real estate is more solid and resilient to ups and downs. Rental properties, for instance, are very promising since the price keeps up with inflation. But it will exhaust your time and effort in trying to sell them, and is in the risk of foreclosure if ever. Return on Investment (ROI) If you are thrilled about buying low and selling high, you will find the stock market amazing since it is capable of boosting your returns. Since doing these require consistency, you have to be always on your feet and master trading and investment trends. These are unpredictable sometimes and may tend to yield lesser gains than your expectations. Meanwhile, since real estate is about properties of various sizes, features, and location; you do not need to set a market for the exact property you consider buying or selling. Degree of Risk The stock market promises you high returns in both short-term and long-term periods of time, but since the market is always changing and fluctuating, you must take the risk. The risks are embedded in the market, economy and due to inflation, including the country’s economic and political status. Timing is always the key. Meanwhile, real estate is less liquid and has lower chances of panic selling. You can keep assets for a longer period while producing gains even during inflation. But first, you must dig into deeper research. It’s not quick cash, so results are not immediate. Therefore, it’s not meant for emergencies. But note that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a drastic decline in the worth of both stock markets and real estate. So both are risky after all.

Have you discovered what is best for you? If not yet, here is a comparison between these two investment strategies. Listed here are the advantages of each strategy to help you come up with a decision.

Advantages of Stock Market Investment

Longevity Despite the crashes that the stock market has experienced in the past, it remains to be steadfast and notable for generating abundant wealth throughout history. Business is the greatest creator of assets, and when you buy stocks, it’s likened to buying a part of a business. Minimal Work When you own a business, you have to work hands-on, but when you own shares of stocks, you can simply chill and wait for it to grow. No need for manual labor or daily reporting to the office. What a sound investment! Access The stock market world welcomes you regardless of the amount of money you are willing to put. There are no requirements as to how big the needed start-up should be. If you don’t have millions or billions of cash, no worries. With only 100 dollars as a start-up, you can already begin investing. Additionally, micro-savings apps can help you as a newbie investor.

Advantages of Real Estate Investment

Cash Flow There is no need to worry so much about inflation and market changes. Cash flows in real estate are stable, steady, and reliable. You can also expect monthly, quarterly or annual returns. No need for a very long wait. Limiting Fraud Scams and fraud issues are very rare in real estate because you can physically examine the property, do some research about its background, check whether the property is problematic and if the property needs repairs. You can sleep safe and sound without fear that the property will be stolen from you in an instant. Comfort Real estate will provide comfort to you and your family, and everyone must own one as our parents used to teach us. That is why, most people from the lower and middle classes are more convinced at investing in something tangible, long-lasting, and secure.

With sufficient background information about these two investment strategies, you are prepared to answer the big question: Where should I invest my money?

It’s always a personal decision — a choice, considering all the factors at hand, including the investor’s personality. Both pose risks and uncertainties; both are rewarding at the same time. You can surely become wealthy by having either of these assets.

So if ever you are still indecisive and find it hard to choose one over the other, then definitely aim in investing at both. Know that some experienced investors put on some cash both in real estate and in the stock market. This is called diversifying your investment.