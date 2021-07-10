Rising Crypto Star Foobee Reports Big Pre-Sale Success

Foobee – the world’s first swipe-to-Earn social dating application continues to make waves in the crypto world.

Having burst onto the scene not too long ago, there has been a buzz about Foobee not seen for quite some time.

Foobee has successfully built a community-led ecosystem where users get rewarded for engagement and participation with like-minded people in the socially driven Fooboe ecosystem. Users then get the opportunity to spend the Foobee tokens earned within its own broad and diverse eCommerce platform, whilst earning more tokens the more you spend.

Rarely has a crypto project garnished this much public attention and support. The pre-sale, part of a clear and defined roadmap, proved to be a tremendous success with millions of the Foobee tokens sold already and an order book filling daily. The public’s enthusiasm for Foobee is testimony to the solidity and promise of the project.

Built on the ultra-fast, low-cost Polygon Smart chain and fully ERC-20 compatible, Foobee gives its growing community the opportunity to ‘crave, swipe and earn’ as they create and participate in a network of people, all with similar interests. It doesn’t matter if you are single or partnered up, there is something for everyone in the decentralized Foobee system. Users are matched in a gamified and social environment offering fun, entertainment, self-improvement and of course, enjoy the opportunity to earn rewards for engaging with the people (all verified through a KYC process) that YOU want to engage with.

The last eighteen months under a near-full global lockdown has seen a massive spike in the usage of online dating apps. During the pandemic, Tinder recorded its highest number of swipes on a single day: 3 billion. From March to May 2020, OkCupid saw a 700% increase in dates, whilst on Bumble, video calls increased by 70%

With new features being launched by Foobee in the near future, this is one project that looks like it is managing to make the transition from a promising project to a multi-million dollar success.

To find out more about Foobee or purchase their tokens, you can visit them here.

