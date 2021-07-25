Is Text Message Marketing Still an Effective Business Strategy?

If you are a new or existing business owner, it’s no wonder if you spend most of your thinking about ways your can using texting as an effective business strategy. Although texting has been around for quite some time, it is and will always keep evolving. With the ability to send pictures, videos, and emojis, everyone loves to text as a primary form of communication. And since this form of communication is so popular, you as a business can use this to your advantage, especially when increasing your sales.

If you’re interested in how you can use text messaging as a business strategy, check out below the many different ways it’s still considered one of the most effective business strategies out there.

What is Text Messaging Marketing?

If you’re not sure what text messaging marketing is, we’re here to break it down for you. As the name implies, it is sending marketing information via text to your customer’s cellphone numbers. Since most customers add their cellphone number on orders or pop-up notifications on your website, it’s relatively easy to set up a text marketing campaign. The campaign can do most of the work for you with just a simple setup and a few clicks.

If you still aren’t convinced, here are some of the services that text message marketing campaigns can offer your business:

Human conversation – if you choose a text messaging marketing company that employees people, you can set it up where your customers are texting with real people instead of bots.

Constantly working for you – using a text messaging marketing company has someone else working with customers for you so you can get back to running your business.

Connect to your e-commerce – no matter what selling platform you use, most text messaging marketing companies can sync up in minutes, thus making it fast and easy for them to handle your customers’ text messaging

As you can see, using text messaging marketing has elevated the texting landscape so that you can expand it to your business. Not only can you set it up for campaigns, but you can add a customer service element to it, so your customers are getting the care they deserve while you continue to run your business.

How It Is Effective

Now that you know what exactly text message marketing is like the types of services you can use to utilize it, let’s dive into it is still effective. The answer to this is a resounding yes, and it should always be a part of your business strategy, no matter if you are a new or existing business owner. However, if you’re still unsure as to whether you should take the plunge or not, check out the following reasons why text message marking is still compelling:

It doesn’t require additional apps – some marketing tools require that you and the customer download specific apps, but with text messaging, it’s all on one platform.

It’s easy to engage – it’s second nature these days for everyone to check a text message when it comes in instantly, so by using text messaging marketing, your chances of customers checking your texts immediately is very high.to

Embed quick links – since most people are more likely to use their phone to browse the internet, texting links to your website or other promotional offers will be sooner than sending them via email

Create a sense of intimacy – there is something very intimate about text messages as it creates a sense of a personal conversation between two people. This can certainly work to your advantage when building brand loyalty.

Preferred way of conversation – face the facts. Most people prefer to text over any other type of communication, so sending texts is already creating brand interest.

For these reasons, it should be a no-brainer that text messaging marketing works for any business strategy. No matter what industry your business is in, anyone can leverage text messaging marketing to their advantage.

Why It Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

It’s safe to say that text messaging marketing is not only not going anywhere anytime soon but that it will sure to evolve with the everchanging digital landscape. If you’re still on the fence about text messaging marketing, let’s recap why it’s still and will always be an effective business strategy:

The fewer apps, the better – fewer apps mean less clutter for you and the customer, which means your customers will continue to remain engaged.

Easy access to links – embedded links into your text message marketing means your customers are more likely to click directly to your website.

It’s the way people communicate – since texting has become the preferred way to communicate, text messaging marketing will capture your customer’s attention.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.