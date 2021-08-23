How to Prevent Data Loss

What Is Data Loss?Data loss is when a company’s information systems get deleted, corrupted, or become unrecoverable and usually will occur if the file has been neglected in any area. There are many ways in which data loss can occur, including:
- Hard-drive failure
- Viruses; malware
- Fire Damage
- Water Damage
- Computer theft
- Power failure
- Accidental deletions
How To Prevent Data LossYour computer is at risk of danger and threats every day, so it’s important that you take measures to prevent them from attacking your data. The most important thing you will need to do is back up all of your data just in case something does occur. Always have at least one additional copy of your data stored on a separate disc to be safe. Another crucial step along the way is to install a firewall and antivirus software to protect all of that data. This will prevent hackers from stealing your information and prevent a data breach. However, it’s important to be prepared for all situations so you should always have a data recovery plan developed. In the event of an emergency, this will help you limit data loss. In the event of a power failure or other emergency, you will need data recovery to get information from a storage device that can no longer be accessed through its standard means.
Protect Your DeviceWhile viruses and malware present a huge threat to your data, power failures can be just as dangerous. In the event of a power outage, you could potentially lose some critical information. In this case, you should have your computer powered by an uninterrupted power supply. If an outage occurs, this will allow you to save your data and power off your computer properly so no information is lost. Another small but helpful tip to keep your device protected is to keep it clean from dust. When dust builds up, it causes the computer to overheat. If a computer overheats, you may not be able to use it and you could be at risk of losing unsaved data.
Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.