How Much Water Should You Drink Daily to Lose Weight?

Losing weight can be a challenge, even for the most determined and health-conscious people. But adopting the right habits can make it much easier to shed your unwanted pounds. One of these helpful habits is drinking enough water. If you’ve been struggling to reach your goal weight, keep reading to learn how much water you should consume every day to lose weight more easily and keep it off.

Why Drinking Water Helps with Weight Loss

Drinking water fills up your stomach and makes you feel satisfied faster. Studies have found that middle-aged people who drink water before a meal tend to get full more quickly and consume fewer calories as a result. Drinking more water can also help to curb your urge to snack between meals, because it’s common to feel peckish when you are actually mildly dehydrated.

If you’re a soda drinker, replacing some or all of your soda with water is also an easy way to cut calories without actually changing the foods you eat. Not a fan of plain water? Try adding a splash of lemon or lime juice, or infuse your water with berries or mint leaves for a low-calorie and tasty flavor boost.

How Much Water Do You Need Every Day?

The traditional wisdom about staying hydrated is that everyone should aim to drink 64 ounces of water a day — that’s eight glasses at eight ounces (or one cup) each. This is a fairly good guideline for the average person. However, it’s far from a universal rule.

You can use your weight to get a more accurate and personalized idea of how much water you need to stay adequately hydrated. Divide your weight (in pounds) by two. The number you come up with is your recommended daily water intake in ounces. So, if you weigh 160 pounds, you should ideally drink 80 ounces of water daily — that’s 10 cups. This simple formula is only a rough guide, and some people may still need more or less hydration than this, so listen to your thirst cues throughout the day and adjust your water intake accordingly.

Knowing how much water to drink in a day is one thing, but keeping track of your water intake accurately is another. If you find it annoying to try to keep mental tabs on your hydration, you can make it easier by filling a gallon jug or a large water canteen with your required amount of water every morning. Or, if you prefer a higher-tech solution, download a water tracking app on your phone.

Additional Considerations for Your Daily Water Intake

Your body weight isn’t the only thing that affects how much water you need in a day. If you spend a lot of time at the fitness club, you’ll need to drink some extra water to replace the fluids you’re losing through sweat. A good guideline is that for every 30 minutes you work out, you should drink an extra 12 ounces of water. Another time you might need to drink extra water is if you are consuming alcohol. Alcoholic beverages dehydrate you, which can lead to increased water retention later on (not to mention a hangover). You can avoid headaches and bloating by drinking one extra glass of water for every alcoholic beverage you have.