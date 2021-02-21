Everything You Need to Know About Contextual Targeting

Paid media can be intimidating. Whether it’s PPC or social media advertising, one of the most critical aspects of success is putting the correct message in front of the right people. Get it right, and you’re attracting an audience that wants precisely what to deliver. However, if you manage a campaign without tighter targeting, and you run the risk of pouring cash down the drain.

In the PPC environment, contextual targeting is a mechanism that selects ad placements based on keywords, topics, and other variables in the Display Network.

How does it work?

Firstly, by analyzing your content, Google Ads finds out the core theme around your website. Keywords, selected subjects, location, browsing habits, and many other factors are then matched to your content.

Getting Started with Contextual Targeting:

As you can see, hyper-personalized advertisement is allowed by contextual targeting. Your advertisements are likely to appear on related magazines, blogs, and websites by choosing particular topics and pairing them with the material on your website.

Here’s how the process works:

Choose keywords and topics: Begin by simply adding target keywords and topics to your ad groups for the Display Network. These subjects help you to concentrate on more significant themes, which you will soon understand more.

Google Advertising analyzes possible locations: This is to assess the most significant websites to your targeting settings. Google analyzes the text, language, layout of the page, and internal links on each website to do this.

Your ad will be released!

Depending on the targeting you have opted for, Google Ads chooses placements:

Content keywords: When your goal keywords fit the core theme of a website/publication, your ad will appear on the applicable site. For example, let’s say you run an ad to sell a new coffee brand, targeting keywords such as “ethically sourced coffee.” To position your ad, Google Ads will target specific, individual pages.

Subject: When it suits your chosen topic’s general theme, your ad is put on a website. Google can advertise on websites that have a strong emphasis on coffee, using the coffee example above.

The most basic type of contextual advertising is this, but it goes far deeper than that.

Which is better: Contextual advertising or behavioral advertising?

Two promotional strategies are widely used, and it’s easy to see why they’re so frequently compared to each other. Despite main variations, both approaches illustrate advertising focused on the desires of consumers.

It is easy to conclude, after comparing and contrasting, that behavioral advertisement is better. It tends to be an upgraded version of contextual publicity.

The advantages of Contextual advertising:

Easier to adopt and more affordable:

Behavioral advertising’s effectiveness depends on results. Lots of details (the most valuable being first-party data). This implies that you need resources to gather and evaluate it, techniques to use it, and individuals to maximize that process. Behavioral ads may not be worth implementing right away for organizations with fewer resources and fewer customer data at their disposal.

Not constrained by privacy legislation:

The first law to recognize cookies as personal information was the General Data Protection Regulation, setting down specific guidelines for obtaining it. Since then, substantial fines have been levied by its regulatory body for breaching user privacy:

More brand-safe:

It’s not only about legal security brands that need to worry but also about their reputation. And in some ways, it’s been hard to manage for behavioral marketers. Brands are gradually finding their ads in non-brand-safe settings, such as adult or terrorist content.

Final Words:

Back in the day, to understand our clients and their needs, all we had were keywords.

Contextual targeting is just that, from behavioral stimuli to native ads: advertising that operates in the network’s context on which you advertise. And it works exceptionally well, which is why Google has put in so much money to get it right.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.