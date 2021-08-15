Do I Need Dental Insurance?

It is not uncommon to wonder if dental insurance is actually worth it. Dental work is expensive, especially if you need something serious done. If you are offered dental insurance through your employer, that is great. However, if not, you might want to consider taking a look at a UFT dental plan.

What is a UFT Dental Plan?

UFT is a welfare fund that provides dental insurance to those who need it and can’t get it. UFT provides two different programs. First, there is the scheduled benefit plan. Second, you will have co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses.

There is also Dentcare, which is the no-cost option. You will not have to pay any out-of-pocket expenses or copays. Dentcare does not offer pediatric dentistry, just adult plans. Most dentists will accept this plan, but you can always call to see for sure.

What Exactly is Dental Insurance?

Dental insurance is available in a few different options. First, the preferred provider organization (PPO) has a list of dentists covered by the plan, but out-of-pocket costs will be higher. Next, a dental health maintenance organization (DHMO) provides a list of dentists that accept plans with a co-pay or no fee at all. You will not be able to see out-of-network dentists.

Finally, there is a discount dental plan. This is a plan that provides you with discounts on dental services provided by a certain group of dentists. This type of plan does not pay any portion of your expenses. Instead, the dentist will offer you their services at a lower rate.

Is Dental Insurance Worth It?

Dental insurance plans are usually inexpensive. The cost will vary depending on the state that you live in, but plans are usually affordable. One of the downfalls of dental insurance is that it has an annual coverage limit. This means that you will only be able to use your dental insurance until you reach this limit. You will then be responsible for all costs out-of-pocket.

A typical dental insurance plan will have coverage similar to 100/80/50. Preventative care like cleanings, exams, and X-rays during regular visits will be covered 100%. Necessary but basic procedures like fillings or extractions are typically covered 80%. Necessary but major procedures like implants, root canals, and crowns are covered up to 50%.

The bad part about dental insurance is that you will usually reach your annual maximums pretty quickly. So if you need just one crown, you might already reach that limit and not be able to use your coverage anymore.

While dental insurance has the potential to save you some money, but if you have severe mouth problems, you won’t be able to use the insurance very much. You might have more luck with a dental discount plan instead of dental insurance in this case.

Do I Need to Have Dental Insurance?

If you have a healthy mouth and only receive bi-annual cleanings, you might be able to get by without paying for dental insurance if it will cost you more in the long run. However, if you need more done, it will benefit you to get dental insurance or a discount plan.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.