Carmel Partners Will Develop Mixed Use Portion of Downtown Superior

Carmel Partners recently acquired 10.4 acres of land in the master-planned community of Superior, Colorado, which is located just minutes from Boulder. Superior is not only a stunningly beautiful location against the backdrop of the Flatiron mountains, but it is also perfectly situated with easy access to employment centers in Boulder and Denver. Carmel Partners will develop Main Street, the pedestrian-oriented multiuse destination in the heart of the Downtown Superior community, including 382 residential units and 72,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial, live/work, retail, and restaurant space.

The transaction with Carmel Partner’s was completed in early 2021. “This sale to Carmel is great news for the Downtown Superior development,” said Mayor Clint Folsom. Plans for Carmel Partner’s portion of the development were approved in December 2019, and the Mayor commented he is looking forward to construction commencing. Superior is a 157-acre master-planned community. The community’s design is based on smart growth and incorporates multimodal opportunities such as pedestrian, bicycle, and other alternative mobility. All of this is within a conveniently walkable community paired with proximity to RTD transit and accessibility to Boulder County, Denver, and DIA along U.S. 36.

Carmel Partners understands the vision for Main Street, Superior, to become an experience-based destination for the Town of Superior and the region. “We are creating a destination to be enjoyed by all Superior residents and visitors,” noted Dan Garibaldi, managing development and construction partner with Carmel Partners.

Carmel Partners’ vision is to develop projects which fit the unique characteristics of each neighborhood and community, and they do not take a cookie-cutter approach. One example is Carmel Partners’ development of The Henry multifamily community, located in the Denver neighborhood of Platt Park. The Carmel Partners team worked closely with local architects to create a building design influenced by Denver’s prairie-style roots and the Arts and Crafts movement reflected in the brick bungalows of this charming neighborhood. Not only was The Henry embraced by the community, but the outstanding design also won several awards, including the 2019 Pillar Award Finalist for the Best Mid-Rise Apartment Community and Best Multifamily Housing Community Gold Nugget Award of Merit Winner.

Carmel Partners will apply the same attention to thoughtful design and integration with the community to make Downtown Superior an exciting destination and experience. As noted by Dan Garibaldi, managing partner of development and construction for Carmel Partners, “Our architectural design is elegant and sophisticated and intended to complement the natural beauty of the area.” Carmel Partners’ development team plans to create a lively and popular Main Street destination that provides for the needs of the Superior community’s residents and daytime population and attracts people from all over. It is activated in the evenings as well.

Upon completion, Carmel Partner’s mixed-use development will include residential, commercial, retail, and restaurants, as well as an adjacent public park and plaza, designed as a central gathering place for year-round events and to serve the Superior community. In addition, a portion of Downtown Superior’s 46-acre public park system will run along the north side of the mixed-use space, with new pedestrian and park improvements on both sides of Coal Creek.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management, focusing on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and had offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.

