7 Reasons Why Most Forex Traders Go Broke (and What to Do Instead)

A substantial number of traders were unsuccessful and had become broke. This sad reality bombards the news and internet, with others claiming that Forex traders lost 70% or 90% of their money, leading them to quit. But it doesn’t end there. While some traders struggled, others did better. However, aspiring traders must listen to advice based on other’s experience and expertise for them to gain momentum and survive.

Here is an analysis of seven common mistakes Forex traders commit that’s why they fail, and the list includes ways to save you from this darkness, and succeed.

Lack of Flexibility

You should have sufficient know-how before joining. A trader must treat the market as his/her friend, not as an enemy to beat because the latter might push him/her to act aggressively or even challenge the trends.

So before joining in, you should understand that markets are never static. They change every-now-and-then, which means different risks and openings. That’s why a trader must be skilled at analyzing these variations and then familiarize himself/herself with the situation. He/she must be willing to alter and modify his/her strategies if it is necessary. Also, by planning, he/she can save yourself from large losses or unexpected risks.

Not enough Start-Up Capital

Collective knowledge has it that for one to have a return of investment, he/she should invest currency. Forex trading, therefore, offers a major advantage – the availability of greatly leveraged accounts. This only proves that even if the capital in starting up is limited, it is still possible for traders to realize considerable profits by taking risks on the value of monetary assets. Therefore, even if the capital is limited, there is still a likelihood that you can generate big returns in a short period. But small start-ups would mean a bigger risk for traders since the leverage is extremely high. They might experience emotional stress due to these changes.

Most traders are after fast cash in order to be freed from debt. Typically, marketers trade greatly some enormous lot sizes utilizing great leverage for big returns to result from a limited start-up capital.

To address the matter, one must not trade using insufficient capital. He/she must instead trade a sensible sum, or else, he/she is moving towards catastrophe.

Weak at Managing Risks

For one trader to survive Forex trading, he/she must learn to properly look and analyze risks. Regardless of one’s skills at trading, if investments are mismanaged and the risks are overlooked, therefore, efforts might be rubbed off instantly. Since the mission has always been to yield profits, then better guard it at your finest.

Indeed, weak risk management is one of the greatest mistakes Forex traders tend to commit, that’s why their money will vanish in just an instant. To dodge this, traders should master the features in the platforms including its automatic stop-loss and take-profit tools. These will give traders a higher chance of accomplishment. Aside from that, traders should study how to predict the market by studying its volatility.

Traders should never trade without any protection. Managing risks ought to be incorporated into their plans and approaches.

Lack of Control over Feelings

Forex trading is making traders vulnerable to all sorts of emotions. Sometimes, these emotions are what drive the trader’s decisions. Because of greed, or fear, a trader tends to make abrupt decisions that he/she will regret later on. Sometimes, several losses will negatively affect a trader’s self-confidence and shorten his/her endurance, leading to emotional instability. Trading driven by sentiments is one cause why traders go broke. An effective trader must be resilient and emotionally intelligent.

Hold onto the idea that to be fruitful in trading, one has to consider the exchange market very seriously, make calculations founded on evidence or movements, then arrive at sound decisions which are well-thought of. If you’re a trader who is always nervous or anxious at your every move, then this is never intended for you. Remember to construct an analysis of each step and not let feelings or emotions dictate your actions.

Greed is very destructive. Most greedy traders will give-it-all until the last minute. Chill a little. Discern and realize that new opportunities will knock at your doorstep every day.

Indecisiveness at Trading

There will be scenarios wherein you sit alone and regret all your past decisions. This is usually the result when a trader unlocked a trade that is not profitable instantaneously. You then will be convinced that you tracked down the incorrect path. Due to remorse, you shut your trade then tried to have it reversed. Later on, you’ll find yourself flabbergasted as the market returns to the direction it once had. It’s a common mistake traders commit; they are very indecisive.

You must stand by your plan. Believe in the first decisions. Do not switch back-and-forth and change decisions every-now-and-then. All of these might stress you.

There are times wherein a trader made erroneous moves and chose trades that didn’t do well. It’s okay and it’s normal. Acceptance is a value every trader must have. If a trade fails, then he/she must stand up, keep moving, and start again.

Absence of any Trading Plan

If you do not come up with any trading plan, then you are destined to fail. Your mindset should consider Forex trading as a typical business, which highly relies on a solid business plan. Be very serious at trading. Devote time and energy in crafting a comprehensive scheme. Your plan must contain risk/reward ratios, entry-and-exit points, money management, among others.

Once your plan is established, be determined to observe it and follow it strictly. A plan is useless whenever not put to practice. Remember that a trading plan is your asset which will aid you to accomplish monetary goals.

Forex trading, although recognized as a quick-rich system, is never a race. The accomplishment here is dependent on efforts, tactics, ideas, and attitudes. One must not create unrealistic expectations and gamble for too idealistic gains whilst forgetting the other possibilities.

Learn from traders whose outlooks are genuine, reasonable, and practical especially about returns. Price chase is not their game and they won’t deviate from the trading rules. By having truthful and accurate expectations, you are avoiding pressures that you might feel later on. Just like a normal business, Forex trading is filled with highs and lows. Be prepared, patient, and consistent.