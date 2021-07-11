5 Things You Can Do to Improve the Air in Your House with Everlasting Comfort Products

Many people don’t think about the air quality inside their homes. They run the air conditioner or the heating unit all year round, changing out the filters. We’re here to tell you that that’s not enough. There are other steps you can take to ensure that the air inside your home is of high quality.

Having healthy indoor air is important because it will prevent you from getting sick more often, especially if you have allergies. Everlasting Comfort makes improving your air quality easy with a variety of different products made specifically with your health in mind.

1. Increase the Humidity

The humidity level in your home should always be between 30% and 60%. However, in dry areas or during the colder months, it’s impossible to prevent dry air without the help of a humidifier.

When you use a humidifier, you’ll ensure that the air in your home stays in the perfect humidity range. Many different people can benefit from the use of humidifiers, but they’re most frequently used to relieve:

Dry skin

Dry throat

Bloody noses

Dry cough

Cracked lips

Nose irritation

Sinus problems

You can also use a humidifier to help you sleep better at night, as it’s much easier to sleep when you don’t have to deal with the problems listed above.

2. Protect Your Pillows and Mattresses from Allergens

Everlasting Comfort sells both pillow covers and mattress covers to help protect them from allergens. You may be thinking, how does this help to improve air quality? When your air quality is poor, items in your home can more easily absorb allergens from the air, trapping them in your mattresses, pillows, and soft furniture.

If you’re working on increasing your air quality, you should also think about protecting your furniture. If your air quality increases, you’ll still have leftover allergens, mites, and more lingering in your furniture. To prevent further absorption of allergens and more, protect your furniture. That way, your air will be high in quality, and you won’t have to worry about your furniture absorbing allergens.

3. Reduce Airborne Viruses

Many people encourage the use of humidifiers in your home when someone you live with is sick. Using a humidifier can help to prevent illnesses from spreading between family members or housemates.

This is because higher humidity levels can kill off viruses, making it much harder for them to be transmitted between people. On top of that, a humidifier will also be a great help to anyone who is currently sick, as it will help them cough more productively (instead of having a dry cough), and it will help them sleep better.

So, to keep your home free of viruses, purchase an Everlasting Comfort humidifier.

4. Get Rid of Unwanted Bugs

In hot climates, it can difficult to keep bugs out of your house, even if you have pest control. There always seem to be a few annoying bugs leftover, no matter how hard you try to keep them out. No matter how clean your air is, it always feels a bit grosser with bugs buzzing around.

By using an essential oil diffuser, you’ll be able to choose sents that repel bugs. There are different scents that work for different types of bugs, or you can choose a blend that will repel most, if not all, bugs in your home.

5. Try Your Hand at Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a great way to help improve your air quality while also making your air benefit you. There are many great scents that can help to improve your everyday life. If you struggle with insomnia, anxiety, or chronic headaches, there’s an essential oil out there to help you feel better.

You can diffuse essential oils with Everlasting Comfort’s essential oil diffusers or their air humidifiers, as they’re equipped with essential oil trays for easy diffusing.

Choose Everlasting Comfort for High Quality Air

If you’re looking to increase the air quality within your home, Everlasting Comfort is a great one-stop-shop with many options to help you breathe easier. With humidifiers, essential oil diffusers, mattress protectors, and more, you’ll be well on your way to a home that’s clean and comfortable.

No matter what comfort item you’re looking for, Everlasting Comfort has your back. At Everlasting Comfort, your home is important, and we want to help you ensure that your air is the highest quality possible.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.