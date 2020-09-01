The Importance of Setting Financial Goals

Personal finance and how to manage money are two skills that are often neglected in both schools and in the home.

That’s why there is an epidemic of so-called “financial illiteracy” among most people in the modern world.

How to navigate credit as well as the various types of loans on offer is just part of the equation.

You also need to know something about investing, retirement, saving, and it wouldn’t hurt to have a strategic plan for using debt to your advantage from a tax standpoint.

In other words, personal finance is an art as well as a science and it is one of the few that will make you richer with its mastery.

We’ve outlined seven reasons why it is important to set financial goals and how it can benefit your life going forward.

1. Having a Destination on Your Horizon

Setting goals is not only about trying to achieve something that is difficult but also about having something on your horizon towards which you can strive each and every day. Whether it is owning a house, paying off your debts, or building up a sizable retirement nest egg, your financial goals can help orient your entire thinking towards a new direction in your life and this will have an impact in multiple ways.

2. Your Goals Tell You How Much to Save

Just as having a goal on the horizon helps you figure out where you want to be, so, too, do your goals tell you just how much you need to save, invest, and work to get there. When you know where you want to go you can then start to think about how you are going to get there.

Perhaps you can get a better job, or ask for a raise, or even take up a new side gig. Confronting a goal as if it were a “problem” to be solved opens up innovative channels of thinking in your brain that can help you get to where you want to be.

3. Different Goals, Different Strategies

Once you’ve figured out your financial goals, you can then plot out your strategy for achieving it. Don’t worry – you won’t be alone. There are many experts out there that will help guide you along the way. But you will have to do the searching and find out what works for the direction you want to take.

4. Motivates Your Career

When you know what you want, you tend to be more tenacious in other areas of your life to help you achieve that goal. This could motivate you to find a new job or pursue a higher paying position with your current employer.

It could also make you pursue skills improvement courses and certification or even make you a better negotiator while asking for a raise. If you have a reason, you can form an argument and it will manifest itself in many ways.

Simply asking for more money for more money’s sake rarely works and falling into complacency with what you currently have rarely motivates you to seek more. Knowing what you want and knowing what you need to do to get there will help give you that extra boost to get it done.

5. Keeps You Focused

One of the toughest aspects of financial discipline is that you will have to make sacrifices in order to achieve your goals. But having a goal will help keep you focused on the longterm vision. Perhaps you will start to cut out daily habits that sap away money or maybe you’ll learn how to cook at home instead of eating out. You could start clipping coupons or you might even begin working a side job or second job.

The reason you do this is to achieve your goal and this goal helps keep your mind focused on something in the far off future thus eliminating the desire for immediate gratification. Not only will you achieve your goal more efficiently, but also you will learn important skills that can help you in other areas of your life such as health.

Discipline is a skill and it is one that can be learned yet few pay off quite as much as financial discipline and management. The gains are immediate, tangible, and enough of an incentive by themselves to keep you going.

6. There Are Many Different Forms of Help Out There

Learning a new skill can be intimidating. Luckily for you, there are many qualified teachers out there and most of them are completely free. You have the resources on the Internet, books, courses, and so much more. When it comes to financial education, there are more resources now than ever before but be wary of anything try to sell you on a get-rich plan or scheme.

You want hard skills such as how to make a budget, how to invest, how to save for retirement, and things along those lines. Don’t trust your gut – look around on the Internet for reviews of the materials you find and look for testimonials as well. If it works for many different people, it could help you out in your situation.

7. Personal Achievement

Financial discipline and goal achievement give you a sense of accomplishment and renewed purpose. When you manage your own money with some degree of clarity and planning, you not only secure your future but you make your present a better place within which to live. Money is one of the biggest causes of stress in a person’s life thus mastery of it can not only give you financial stability but also a bit of peace of mind.

Best of all, once you achieve one goal, you are ready to move on to another. Turning this experience into one of continuous learning and improvement will benefit multiple areas of your life and help expand your relevant life skills. Once you realize that everything is achievable with enough planning and discipline, the sky is the limit for what you can do in your personal life.