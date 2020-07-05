Staying Safe on the Summer Streets: Pedestrians and Cars

The summer has arrived and with the heatwave comes a rush of people who are racing to the outdoors in order to take advantage of the increasing daylight and improving weather. At the same time, it is important for everyone to make sure they stay safe. This is important for avoiding both pedestrian and car accidents. There are a few important tips that everyone should keep in mind when it comes to safety and accident avoidance during the summer.

First, it is a good idea to take a look at some of the most important pedestrian summer safety tips. First, all pedestrians should make sure that they walk on the sidewalk or a path if one is available. All pedestrians should make sure that they face traffic when they walk. This will make it easier for them to see cars that are coming. Furthermore, it is easy for pedestrians to be distracted by electronic devices such as phones and music that might take their eyes off of the road. When possible, pedestrians should try to avoid walking on busy streets after it gets dark outside, as this can make it harder for drivers to spot them. Bright clothing is always a good idea. Finally, it is important for all pedestrians to make sure they avoid walking around while intoxicated, as they might stumble into a busy street on accident.

When it comes to motor vehicles, it is critical for drivers to remember that pedestrians are going to be more active during the summer. Therefore, their eyes need to stay on the move at all times. Some pedestrians might be hard to see. Furthermore, no matter where a pedestrian might be walking, he or she always has the right of way, particularly if there is a crosswalk. If there is a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk, never try to go around this vehicle, as they are probably stopped for a pedestrian. Finally, never drink and drive. These accidents become more common during the summer and the penalty for hitting a pedestrian, particularly if alcohol is involved, is severe. There might even be children involved, particularly in neighborhoods where kids like to run around and play outside.

These are just a few of the most important safety tips that people need to follow when it comes to an active summer season. Summer is a time for family members and friends to get together and enjoy the beautiful weather. At the same time, it is important to make sure this is done with safety in mind. Placing these safety tips first can help people avoid serious injuries that might otherwise take place in a pedestrian or auto accident.