Six Reasons Men Should Wear Watches

The modern age has not been kind to watches. Just as digital clocks have replaced analog clocks in many homes, smartphones have replaced watches on many wrists.

Many men don’t see any point in wearing a gadget that only does one thing when they could carry a gadget that does so many more things. Besides, if you want to wear a watch, why not invest in the Apple watch so you can have your smartphone on your wrist?

There are some good reasons for men to wear traditional watches that should not be overlooked.

1. Constant Sense of Time

True, you can pull out your smartphone and check the time at any point, but sometimes it is rude or inconvenient to do so. If you’re in a meeting and want to know the time, it may be rude to pull out your phone but perfectly acceptable to glance at your watch.

In some occasions, such as test-taking, it may be important for you to have a good sense of how long things are taking, but you may not be allowed to access your phone.

2. It Is Always with You

You may want to leave your phone concealed if you’re at the beach or going for a jog, but your watch will stay conveniently strapped to your wrist, where you’ll be able to check the time whenever you want to.

For any time that you don’t want to pull out your phone or have your phone on you, your watch can serve as the primary timekeeping device.

3. They Don’t Go Dead

Watches can operate for years without maintenance while telling perfect time. Smartphones usually go dead within about eight to ten hours.

If you want to be sure that you can tell the time even if you are away from a source of power or without drawing from your smartphone’s power, a watch is a great choice.

4. Avoid Looking at Your Phone

Even if it is perfectly convenient for you to look at your phone whenever you want to tell the time, you may find that checking your phone so frequently results in you getting lost in other functions on your phone, like checking social media or your messages.

If you want to be able to check the time without being assailed with communication from your smartphones, you want to have a watch.

5. They are Stylish

Watches are one of the few pieces of jewelry that men can confidently wear without worrying that they are overdressing for any given occasion. A watch enhances your personal style and gives an impression of quality in your personal choices.

Whether you wear one watch that goes with everything all of the time or you have a few options to choose from to match various wardrobes, a watch is a great way to build your style.

6. They are Heirlooms

A beautiful heritage watch can be with you throughout your lifetime and be an heirloom that you pass on to your children. If your child has watched you wear the same watch as they’ve grown up, it can mean a lot to them when they’re grown and have the opportunity to wear the watch themselves.

A heritage watch can be an heirloom that is passed on from generation to generation for many years. Unlike many other types of heirlooms, that find themselves lost at the bottom of a drawer, watches remain functional and stylish as well as a cool talking piece through the years. Why not introduce such a functional heirloom into your family?

Pick a Great Heritage Watch

Take your time to shop for a beautiful heritage watch that matches your wardrobe, expresses your personal style, and will be a treasured heirloom that your family keeps for generations.