Should All Businesses Let Their Employees Work From Home?

Believe it or not, but we are in the midst of a flexible workplace revolution. More employees than ever before are beginning to work from home and it’s predicted that by 2030, 30% or more of the entire workforce will either be outsourced, freelanced, or working remotely.

As businesses look to cut costs and employees look to gain personal freedom, the idea of working remotely seems more and more beneficial to both parties. Working in an office can be interruptive, distracting and even reduce productivity. In fact, a survey from SurePayroll states that 86% of individuals prefer to work alone to hit maximum productivity.

In this article, we will explore the benefits of allowing employees to work from home. Let’s dive in!

It Can Reduce Annoying Distractions

While just about every employee is guilty of surfing the world wide web once or twice on the company’s dime, it is the annoying distractions that tend to disrupt productivity. In fact, 61% percent of 2,060 professionals surveyed agreed that loud colleagues are the biggest office distraction. Working from home doesn’t only eliminate noisy desk buddies, but also allows more time for employees to get a handle on their tasks free of interruptions.

It Reduces Stress

Even if you have the best boss in the world that gives you ample space to get work done, being confined in a cubicle or an office can be stressful. In fact, 82% of workers who work from home say they experience less stress. Stress is not good and can be dangerous to your overall health. In fact, it can impact your quality of life well beyond your career, so any opportunity you have to reduce the amount of stress you feel throughout the day is not only ideal for you and your employer, but your well-being.

It Decreases the Company Overhead

Back in the day, it was common for businesses to rent out massive offices with an unnecessary amount of space. Today, times have changed and over the years, it has become abundantly clear that large offices just don’t make sense. While this isn’t true for all workspaces, in businesses where the majority of communication is done through phone and email, ditching the large office is a no-brainer.

It Gives Companies a Competitive Edge

As millennials begin to enter the workforce, businesses must be willing to adapt to their younger workers interests and these days, millennials are only interested in working for companies that offer the ability to work remotely! Hiring employees can sometimes be tough, but it is extremely important to take your time and hire the right ones that will benefit your company. Offering the ability to work from home will give your business a competitive edge to bring in better talent.

Increased Job Satisfaction

Did you know that employees who work from home are statistically far less likely to quit? Hiring and training a new hire takes a lot of time, patience and money. However, if the employee is not happy, they are sure to quit and all of your efforts will go down the drain. Penn State researchers discovered a positive link between job satisfaction and working from home. Your employees are essentially the backbone of your business so it is critical to ensure they are happy. An easy way to do this is by offering the ability to work remote.

So, should all businesses let their employees work from home? The answer is: Yes! If you are a business owner looking for ways to increase productivity, try allowing your employees to work remote.