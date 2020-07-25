Is Beef Safe for Dogs?

You want to see your dog the healthiest diet possible, so you might find yourself going through the ingredients in your dog food and deciding one-by-one whether each is a good choice for your dog. This is a great idea.

In recent years, loving pet owners have become more concerned about what we’re feeding our dogs. We don’t want to give our dogs anything that we wouldn’t want to eat ourselves. We want to choose ingredients that are optimal for our dog’s health. Here’s what you need to know about whether beef is safe for dogs.

Should Dogs Eat Beef?

Beef is a very common ingredient in dog foods for a good reason. This red meat is packed with protein and is high in important minerals like iron.

Whether you want to choose dog food based in beef or you are looking for a treat that you can make at home that your dog is sure to love, beef is an awesome choice.

How to Feed Your Dog Beef

In a Dog Food

One of the best ways to incorporate meat into your dog’s diet is by choosing a quality dog food with meat as a primary ingredient. Look for supporting ingredients like sweet potato, carrots, and sunflower oil to give your dog a very balanced diet with plenty of protein for strong muscles and healthy fats for a beautiful coat.

Be sure that you choose a food without any of the ingredients to avoid in dog food. The food that you feed your dog should be of human-grade quality and made with whole ingredients that are excellent for your dog’s health.

Add-in

Beef can also be a great add-in for your dog’s regular food. You might choose a diet for your dog that is formulated for an average level of activity to match your dog’s usual days.

However, if your dog has a particularly active day or week, you might want to give them a protein boost. Beef is a great way to do this. Here are a few ways to add beef into your dog’s food:

Ground beef. Ground beef is one of the most straightforward ways to add beef into your dog’s food. Choose the leanest ground beef that you can find and cook it down thoroughly without adding any kind of salt or seasoning. Just mix a little bit of the ground beef into the bowl or food-dispensing toy with your dog’s usual food.

Beef broth . Beef bone broth is full of vitamins and minerals that are wonderful for your dog. Besides, most dogs love the taste. To make beef broth, simmer meaty beef bones until the meat has fallen off the bones and a thick broth has developed. Simply filter out the meat and bones and add the broth to your dog’s food.

Treats and Chew Toys

Beef can be a great source for treats and chew toys that your dog will love. Bully sticks and beef esophagus are 100% natural and great sources of glucosamine and chondroitin. Marrow bones are served by some owners raw or lightly roasted, but they should not be cooked so as to avoid splintering.

Add Beef to Your Dog’s Diet

Unless your dog has expressed food allergies in the past, there is no reason not to try a beef-based food for your dog. Most dogs love beef, and it is a great source of protein.

Whatever kinds of food your dog eats, beef can be a great add-in to increase protein when your dog is most active and as a special treat that your dog will adore.