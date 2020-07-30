How to Know the Reading Glasses Strengths

If you’ve found yourself struggling to see fine print lately, you may wonder whether you need reading glasses. If so, what strength do you need? Here is what you need to know about how to determine if you need reading glasses and what strength you need.

Signs that You Need Reading Glasses

If you’ve never worn reading glasses before, you may wonder whether you need them. These are some signs that you need reading glasses to help you decide whether its time to invest in a pair.

Straining to see fine print . The most straightforward sign that it is time for reading glasses is if you are straining to see print that you used to be able to read without difficulty.

Headaches . Headaches and neck aches may mean that you are straining to read, even if you don’t notice yourself straining.

Blurry vision. If your vision blurs while you’re reading, even if it seemed clear when you started reading, it may be that your eyes are struggling to make out the words, resulting in eye strain.

Determining Reading Glass Strength

There are a couple of ways to find out how much magnification you need in your reading glasses. Choose the most convenient option or try a couple of options to be sure that you’re getting an accurate reading.

Use a Printable Diopter Test

These tests have font in standardized sizes that correspond to glass magnification. Simply print out the chart and hold it 14” away. Whatever line you can clearly read without corrective lenses is your magnification.

If you’re on the fence between two intensities, consider ordering a pair in both so you can try both out. You don’t want to choose a magnification that is higher than you really need, as it can cause headaches.

Try Out Different Magnifications

It makes sense to start out by finding out how much magnification you need on the Diopter test. If you’re not sure what you need, trying out multiple glasses is a great idea.

It’s wise to start with the lowest magnification that you think might be effective and go up from there. If you’re struggling to read at one magnification, go ahead and move on to the next one.

What to Look for in Reading Glasses

Once you’ve determined the magnification that you need, its time to consider specific reading glasses. All kinds of glasses are available, from dollar glasses at your local drugstore to stylish models with extra features. Here are some things you might want in your reading glasses.

Style . Just because you need reading glasses doesn’t mean you have to go without style. Choose great frames like these wayfarer reading glasses and wear your reading glasses with pride.

Color choices. Make your reading glasses your own with a color that matches your personality. Bright colors also make your glasses harder to lose and easier for finders to identify. This is a great advantage, since it can be so easy to lose reading glasses.

Lightweight . You want your reading glasses to be light and easy to wear for long periods. You shoud barely feel the weight of quality glasses.

Italian spring hinges. Hinges are the first thing to give out on cheaply made glasses, so choose quality Italian springs to keep your glasses longer.

Choose the Right Reading Glasses for You

If you’ve been struggling to read, there is no reason not to try out some great reading glasses today. They can make a huge difference in your experience reading, using your computer, and doing other things close up. If you’ve been experiencing headaches or blurry vision, reading glasses can go a long way to help.