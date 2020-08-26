5 Most Common Marketing Mistakes Pharmacy Companies Make

There are several common mistakes that pharmacy companies make with their marketing. These mistakes result in wasted effort, time, and are also very costly.

Optimized marketing efforts bring in more clients and ensure pharmacy client retention. These are the 5 most common mistakes to avoid.

How to Optimize Marketing Efforts and Avoid Common Mistakes

Some of the most common marketing mistakes made by pharmacy companies include the adoption of a wrong strategy, choosing the wrong channel, or developing the wrong material. Read on to find out more about these marketing mistakes.

1. Ignoring the Benefits of Inbound Marketing

Inbound marketing is about generating brand awareness to attract clients. It does not entail advertisement pushing and sales but educates future and existing clients about their problems or issues that they may face in the future. It also adds the opportunity for the pharmacy to point out the value their client gets by trusting them with their issues.

The right content from blogs, entries, and social media platforms drives organic traffic to a website. Therefore, the right keywords are vital because they result in people visiting the website and yield a return on investment (ROI).

Therefore, content marketing costs less and boosts sales because it educates, builds trust, and offers customers value.

2. Overlooking Multiple Buying Personas

Pharmacy companies are unique in that they don’t have one target audience. In simple terms, that means that a linear approach does not work and persona-based content needs to be created.

This content needs to reach people who are looking for solutions to a specific problem. These personas also need to know what value the brand is offering them over that of competing companies.

Therefore, market research, competitive analysis, and keyword optimization are the tools that allow a pharmacy company to know their audience. This helps to shape the right content for the right target audience, and once an audience is interested in the communication, they are more easily retained as clients.

3. Disregarding the Data of Marketing Efforts

Content marketing has one major advantage that many people ignore: a plethora of data. The results of the various marketing efforts need to be studied, understood, and acted upon.

This data include the keywords people use most frequently on Google to find the pharmacy company, the number of times its content appeared in search results keyword rankings, etc. This data can be used to adjust ranking keywords for more qualified leads to the website.

Therefore, at the outset of each marketing campaign, the key performance indicators (KPI) need to be established. These demonstrate the accomplishments of the strategy, but need to be monitored in case modifications are needed.

4. Forgetting to Get a Brand Evangelist

Having a brand evangelist or a mobilizer is a powerful marketing tool that many companies often forget about. This is a person who delivers an impactful word-of-mouth effort for the company because they believe in its products. Even though this may seem like an innovative and new way of marketing, it is one of the oldest.

As a marketing effort, a brand evangelist has a far bigger marketing impact than any content, social media campaign, or viral video. This happens because they offer the passion, personal touch, and human conviction that people trust over all other marketing efforts.

Brand evangelism is not a celebrity endorsement. It is a person who fits the marketing persona of the company and is an everyday customer. They are invaluable to a company because they embrace all marketing efforts. They also have the freedom to market their powerful and passionate message across all platforms.

Therefore, brand evangelism is effective because it is personal, free, contagious, and spreads from person to person.

5. You don’t have a compelling story

There are two ways to engage an audience with a good sales story that will resonate and engage them.

One way is to highlight the benefits of the company and the results buyers have had with specific statistics.

The second way is for the audience to be turned into the heroes of the story and the pharmacy company is the supporting act.

Therefore, the compelling story needs to have three acts. In the first act, the client is the hero who faces a challenge. In the second act, there needs to be a clear picture of how the brand can change the world by conquering these obstacles. Finally, the third act features the hero equipped to conquer these challenges and creates an actionable call to action.

Effective marketing and its powerful results

Brand interaction leads to the best marketing results and this can best be accomplished when all five common marketing mistakes are eliminated.